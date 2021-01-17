Amid Heavy Security Presence, No Armed Protests Reported at California’s Capitol

Share This Article:

With 1,000 National Guard troops deployed and the California Highway Patrol on tactical alert, no protests were reported at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Sunday.

“There are no active demonstrations at this time. There continues to be a large law enforcement presence downtown and in surrounding areas of the city,” the Sacramento Police Department tweeted shortly before noon.

Dozens of police officers patrolled the area around the Capitol, which is now protected by metal fencing. Armed California National Guard troops stood by.

State capitol grounds across the United States were under guard in preparation for protests that so far have drawn only a small number of Trump supporters who believe the president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

More than a dozen states activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed demonstrations, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.

Security officials had eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government “boogaloo” movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states.

There were no reports of protests in the San Diego area.

