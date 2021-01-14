Share This Article:

The first Asian American woman to serve on California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal in San Diego was unanimously confirmed as an associate justice Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Truc T. Do, 49, was also the first Vietnamese American judge to serve in San Diego Superior Court when she was appointed in 2018.

She will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Gilbert Nares on the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One.

Do was confirmed in what was also the first such hearing to be held virtually in the history of the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Do’s nomination last month.

“This historic nomination brings the state closer to our goal of representing the diversity of California’s vibrant communities at every level of state government. I am confident that Judge Do will be an exemplary addition to the Fourth District Court of Appeal,” Newsom said.

Prior to serving as a San Diego Superior Court judge, Do was a partner at two different law firms and an associate at another. She also served as a prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years.

– City News Service

First Vietnamese American Judge Joins San Diego’s 4th District Court of Appeal was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: