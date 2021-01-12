Jennifer LeSar Joins Rafael Castellanos as San Diegans on Port Commission

Share This Article:

The City Council Tuesday appointed two members of the public to serve as San Diego’s representatives on the San Diego Unified Port Board of Commissioners.

Current Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos was reappointed by the council and Jennifer LeSar — CEO and founder of LeSar Development Consultants — was newly appointed.

“As the councilmember representing the working waterfront, I want to congratulate Mr. Rafael Castellanos on his reappointment as a port commissioner,” said Councilwoman Vivian Moreno. “During his tenure … Mr. Castellanos has a been a strong community advocate, a leader on environmental justice, protection and climate action and has worked tirelessly to ensure there are more green and sustainable business practices at the Port of San Diego.”

Moreno also welcomed LeSar, saying she looks “forward to working with her on environmental justice, maritime and waterfront development issues.”

The Port of San Diego is governed by a seven-member board, of which three members are appointed by the San Diego and one each by the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach and National City. The Port of San Diego was established in 1962 under the Port Act and manages San Diego Bay and its waterfront.

— City News Service

