San Diego Debt Manager Lakshmi Kommi Appointed to State Debt Commission

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced Monday she has appointed debt management director Lakshmi Kommi, who manages the city of San Diego’s debt portfolio, to the California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission.

Ma is the chair of the CDIAC, the state’s clearinghouse for public debt issuance information, which assists state and local agencies with the monitoring, issuance, and management of public debt. CDIAC is also responsible for improving the practice of public finance in California by providing information, education, and guidance to state and local public agencies and other public finance professionals.

“Lakshmi has more than 25 years of experience in municipal finance in the issuer capacity,” Ma said. “The state is lucky to have someone of her experience step into this role as a commissioner.”

Kommi has overseen numerous public and private bond transactions and manages San Diego’s debt portfolio of roughly $3.4 billion.

Kommi served as a public member on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board from 2013-2019 and was the founding member to serve on the San Diego Board for Women in Public Finance. She serves on San Diego’s Disclosure Practices Working Group and the Capital Improvement Program Review Advisory Committee.

She replaces Nadia Sesay of San Francisco, who served one year on the commission.

— City News Service

