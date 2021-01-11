Chad Wolf Resigns from DHS After Criticizing Trump Mob’s Assault on Capital

Share This Article:

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week’s deadly mob attack on the Capitol.

The Department of Homeland Security press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said.

President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf’s nomination to be permanent homeland security secretary last week after Wolf publicly criticized the mob assault on the Capitol as “unconscionable” and implored Trump to strongly condemn the violence.

According to news reports, Wolf told his staff that it was his intention to serve until the end of the Trump administration, but he decided to resign immediately because of “recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as acting secretary.”

Wolf has been serving in the position in an acting capacity for more than a year.

