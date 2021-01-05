Southwestern College Board Seeks Candidates for 2 Vacancies

Share This Article:

Southwestern College is seeking candidates to fill two seats on its Governing Board, replacing a pair of departing board members who recently won elections for major county seats, the college announced Tuesday.

The board is looking to fill vacancies left by Nora Vargas, elected to serve on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and Tim Nader, elected to serve as a judge in the San Diego Superior Court.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, with the Governing Board seeking to fill the vacancies by Feb. 15.

The two newest members will serve on the board until the next election, scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

The remaining Governing Board members approved the provisional appointment process Monday during a special board meeting, allowing for any registered voter in the Chula Vista college’s attendance area to apply.

The attendance area stretches from National City to the U.S.-Mexico border, and includes the city of Coronado.

“We are seeking two broadly diverse individuals to join us in building a welcoming, equity-focused, inclusive college community that honors our history and empowers our students, employees and district partners,” said Governing Board President Leticia Cazares.

Interested individuals must fill out the application. and include a letter of interest addressed to Cazares.

Materials are to be emailed to SWCGoverningBoard@swccd.edu and must be received by 4 p.m. Feb. 1.

Candidates will be invited to make a brief presentation at a public Feb. 8 meeting.

An information session for interested applicants will also be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Pre-registration is required here.

— City News Service

