Sara Jacobs, Other New House Members Sworn in Despite Texas Objection

San Diego-native Sara Jacobs was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives on Sunday, becoming at 31 one of the youngest members in Congress.

Jacobs, who beat former San Diego Council President Georgette Gómez in November to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis in the 53rd District, is the youngest member from California and the third youngest in the House.

The swearing in of new members of Congress was temporarily delayed when Texas Rep. Chip Roy objected to seating new members from Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and then demanded a time-consuming roll-call vote to proceed.

Roy is a former chief of staff to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is leading right-wing Senators in an effort to overturn the vote in those five states to give President Trump a second term.

After the ceremony, Jacobs said she is “ready to do the hard work of getting us out of this pandemic, rebuilding the American people’s trust in our government and institutions, and bringing a new approach to governing.”

“Today, I became the youngest member from California and the third youngest member in all of Congress,” she said. “And I take that responsibility seriously — to ensure my and future generations have a world that is livable, an economy that is equitable, and that the United States rebuilds our institutions and our standing around the world.”

Jacobs is a third-generation San Diegan who attended local public schools before graduating from Columbia University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international security policy and conflict resolution. She served in the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the State Department during the Obama administration.

The 53rd District includes portions of San Diego, Chula Vista, and El Cajon, as well as La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and the unincorporated communities of Bonita and Spring Valley.

