Oceanside, Seeking More Community Input, to Host General Plan Workshops

Oceanside, in the midst of an update to the city’s General Plan, continues to call for more input, particularly from eight communities that have been underrepresented in the process.

General plans, required of cities and counties by state law, are long-range policy documents that serve as blueprints for future development. They take various aspects of community life into consideration, including future population growth and

conservation, to establish goals and policies for zoning and other development.

Oceanside has 17 Neighborhood Planning Areas (NPAs), and community input helps officials take each of the area’s “unique assets and needs” into account, according to the city.

Officials estimate the plan will guide development for up to 20 years.

The city would like more feedback from residents and property owners in the Eastside Capistrano, Oceana and Peacock communities, and areas in the Highway 78 corridor, including Mira Costa, Lake, Tri-City and Ocean Hills.

Share concerns and ideas by contacting principal planner Russ Cunningham at rcunningham@oceansideca.org or (760) 435-3525. They also received more than 750 responses to a General Plan survey.

For more information, or to contribute, see the city’s Onward Oceanside site.

The city also plans a series of virtual workshops to address components of the plan update:

Jan. 12 – Land use (including agricultural use), mobility, and noise.

Jan. 13 – Community facilities, conservation/open space (including agricultural use) and safety.

Jan. 19 – Housing.

Each workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. and registration is required.

Staff reports

