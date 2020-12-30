Share This Article:

Rep. Susan Davis bade farewell to her constituents on Wednesday after 10 terms representing the 53rd District in Congress.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Davis, who is currently the senior member of the San Diego County congressional delegation, will complete her final term on Jan. 3.

“Twenty years seems like a very long time. But they have passed so quickly,” she wrote in an email message. “It feels like yesterday that I was sworn into Congress, yet I meet young adults who tell me I’ve been their Congresswoman their entire lives!”

She said she had hoped for a farewell community event, but the coronavirus pandemic prevents that. “Sending you this farewell message is bittersweet for me but the only way to say goodbye right now,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her time in Washington, she expressed pride in her work to end Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, expand educational opportunities for servicemembers and veterans, help military families, and spur election reform. She also praised the increasing diversity among lawmakers in Congress.

“One of the greatest changes I’ve experienced has been the composition of the House of Representatives to a more diverse people’s house that looks like and relates to the people of this great country. And that is truly transformational,” she wrote.

The complete text of her farewell letter is available online.

Davis’ district includes central San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, and parts of El Cajon and Chula Vista. She will be succeeded by Sara Jacobs, a former Obama administration advisor, who won election in November.

Rep. Susan Davis Bids Farewell to Constituents After 10 Terms was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: