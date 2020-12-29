Homeless Task Force Now Has New Board Structure

Share This Article:

A homeless person in Coronado. Photo by Chris StoneThe San Diego-area Regional Taskforce on the Homeless will now have two boards to guide its decision-making and attract more funding to the region, the organization announced Tuesday.

The RTFH’s board of directors was separated into an advisory board that will guide policy matters, and a nonprofit board that will focus on finances, according to the organization.

The advisory board will continue to meet with elected officials, service providers and civic leaders. Along with fiscal oversight and attracting more funding sources, the nonprofit board will focus on putting money where it’s most needed, according to the RTFH.

Tamera Kohler, the task force CEO, said the decision to shift to two boards was “based in good governance.”

The RTFH is considered the authority and lead coordinator to prevent, alleviate and ultimately end homelessness in the San Diego region. The RTFH also oversees distribution of funding throughout the San Diego region from numerous sources, including the state’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program.

Members of the nonprofit board include:

— David Baker, YMCA San Diego;

— Karen Brailean, BFT Equity Partners;

— Janet Carson, Retired; Qualcomm Technology;

— Veronica Dela Rosa, San Ysidro Health;

— Amy Denhart, Funders Together to End Homelessness;

— Ray Ellis, community volunteer (Chair);

— Rick Gentry, San Diego Housing Commission (advisory board chair);

— Stephanie Kilkenny, Lucky Duck Foundation;

— Joel Roberts, PATH -Nancy Sasaki, United Way of San Diego County; and

— Lindsey Wright, Kaiser Permanente.

Historically, the RTFH board of directors has included 31 members, with an elected official as chair. It also has included other elected officials, business and civic leaders, homeless service providers and those with homeless experience. That board, also known as the Continuum of Care, will remain intact and offer advice on various initiatives and service coordination throughout the region.

–City News Service

