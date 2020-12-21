Oceanside Names Armijo to Serve As Interim Police Chief

Share This Article:

Oceanside police Capt. Manuel Armijo will serve as interim leader of the department when Chief Frank McCoy retires on Dec. 28, the city manager’s officer announced Monday.

Armijo, an Oceanside native who goes by the first name Fred, has worked for the city’s police department since 1994. He started his career as a sworn police officer and worked through the ranks as sergeant and lieutenant before attaining the rank of captain in 2011. As captain, he has directed each of the three divisions of the department: Support Operations, Investigations and Patrol.

“I’m excited to appoint Fred Armijo as interim police chief while the search is underway to fill the position permanently,” said Oceanside City Manager Deanna Lorson. “I’m fully confident in Capt. Armijo’s ability to lead the department professionally and with the utmost integrity, transparency and commitment through this time of transition.”

McCoy, who has headed the Oceanside force since January 2006, is the longest-serving police chief in the history of the department. During his tenure, he built a culture focused on community-based policing, and the city has seen a 33% reduction in overall crime and a 28% reduction in violent crime, according to city officials.

“We have been very fortunate in Oceanside to benefit from the leadership of Chief McCoy for almost 15 years,” Mayor Esther Sanchez said. “I look forward to this process determining the next great leader of the Oceanside Police Department.”

After McCoy announced his impending retirement in July, the city developed a community survey to gather input on his replacement. The firm of Bob Murray & Associates was selected to manage the recruitment process.

The recruitment period will close on Jan. 22.

Additional information about the police chief search, including a link to the recruitment brochure, is available on the Oceanside City web site at https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/hr/jobs/default.asp.

— City News Service

