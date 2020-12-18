COVID-19 Community Response Fund Grants $1.8 Million to 34 Nonprofits

Share This Article:

The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted an additional $1.8 million to 34 nonprofit organizations helping San Diegans in need, it was announced Friday

The fund, managed by The San Diego Foundation, was able to give the grants thanks to dozens of individual and business contributions — including an $8 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott, author and Giving Pledge participant.

The nonprofit grant recipients are delivering much-needed food security, financial assistance, learning loss support and other needs to local communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. In total, the fund has granted $54.7 million to more than 200 nonprofit organizations working on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

“The holiday season is about hope and generosity,” said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “The transformational gift from MacKenzie Scott and generosity from other charitable San Diegans provides a critical lifeline to nonprofit organizations helping San Diegans in need right now.”

Some of the largest grants include:

— San Diego County Office of Education: $1,000,000 to provide thousands of students and their families internet connectivity and technology required for distance learning;

— Feeding San Diego: $50,000 to increase the number of San Diegans receiving food assistance during the pandemic;

— North County Lifeline: $50,000 to provide support and resources to children impacted by the health and economic crisis;

— San Diego LGBTQ Community Center: $50,000 to provide virtual crisis counseling, support and other essential services such as food, housing and healthcare to the LGBTQ community;

— University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute: $50,000 to evaluate the impact of local crisis philanthropy efforts to help inform future grantmaking efforts; and

— Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation: $50,000 to provide children in need with one-on-one homework tutoring and support English-language learner parents.

The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at The San Diego Foundation was created in partnership with San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Gas & Electric, United Way of San Diego County, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, NEWS 8 and Alliance Healthcare Foundation to receive donations and make rolling rapid-response grants to nonprofit organizations supporting impacted communities, particularly those that are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

–City News Service

