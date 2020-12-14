SD County Tax Collector Office Accepting Tax Penalty Cancellation Requests

Share This Article:

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday his office is accepting penalty cancellation requests for homeowners and small business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 and missed the Dec. 10 property tax deadline.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Property taxes unpaid after Dec. 10 incurred a 10% penalty. To qualify for penalty cancellation, the property must either be residential and occupied by the homeowner or owned and operated by a taxpayer that qualifies as a small business.

“COVID-19 has affected many in San Diego — especially our small businesses, so we want to do what we can to help those who did not have the funds to pay their taxes on time,” McAllister said. “We want to be as lenient as we can and show compassion for those who need it.”

To complete a penalty cancellation request, a taxpayer must:

— complete the request form, print it and sign it;

— include copies of printed evidence proving how the taxpayer was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and unable to pay the property taxes by the delinquent date;

— include a check for the base amount of the property taxes owed. The TTC does not accept request forms when there is no payment attached; and

— mail the request form, documentation, and check to SDTTC — ATTN: COVID-19 REVIEW, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego California, 92101. Alternatively, drop off a request in the dropboxes found outside our branch office locations.

Requests, along with the payment, must be submitted no later than May 6, 2021. All penalty cancellation requests will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis.

Since April, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has received 4,690 COVID-19 penalty cancellation requests and has approved 58% of them, accordoing to McAllister. Most denials are due to missing printed evidence or a missing payment.

“Property taxes are essential to the county, cities, and school districts,” McAllister said. “They fund many vital services, including COVID- 19 response and the salaries of first responders.”

More information can be found at https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/secured-property- taxes/covid-19-penalty-cancellations.html?.

— City News Service

SD County Tax Collector Office Accepting Tax Penalty Cancellation Requests was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: