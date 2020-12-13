National City’s Mona Rios Is First Latina to Serve as Water Authority Officer

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Water Authority’s board of directors has elected National City representative Mona Rios as vice chair.

Rios, who has served on National City’s city council since 2010 and is currently vice mayor, is the first Latina to serve as a board officer in the water authority’s 76-year history. She joined the board last January.

“I look forward to building partnerships that ensure an affordable and reliable water supply that helps San Diego County thrive,” said Rios. “From Fallbrook to the South Bay, we are stronger together.”

After more than six years of service, outgoing Vice Chair Christy Guerin is retiring from the board at the end of 2020. That created an opening for a new officer.

“We applaud Christy for all of her efforts to support the water authority and our region through her distinguished career,” said Chair Gary Croucher, who represents the Otay Water District. “And we welcome Mona Rios to help set a course for the future — a course that we will navigate together with teamwork and a commitment to the San Diego County community.”

The water authority was created in 1944 to deliver water to the county’s 24 cities and independent water districts.

