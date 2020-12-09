Supervisors OK Community Use of Historic Military Outpost Near Campo

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved a master plan and rezoning that will allow for community use of a historic military outpost located near the town of Campo.

A state Historical Landmark, the 400-acre Camp Lockett once housed the famed Buffalo Soldiers, as well as Calvary regiments during World War II.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said the master plan “will provide the community with a blueprint of uses, while paying homage to the history.”

She described the facility as “one of our backcountry well-kept secrets. This is really good news for the community.”

The board’s vote in favor of an ordinance allowing rezoning and also means renovations will be allowed to existing buildings at Camp Lockett.

In July 2016, the board directed county Planning & Development Services staff to develop and recommend new zones at Camp Lockett that would also permit civic, cultural, visitor, and community uses.

P&D Development staff worked with an interest group comprised of five nonprofit organizations and a school district: the Camp Lockett Event Equestrian Facility, the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, the Mountain Health and Community Services (now part of San Ysidro Health), the Motor Transport Museum, the Mountain Empire Historical Society, and the Mountain Empire Unified School District.

Except for the school district, the other public interest group members own portions of Camp Lockett, and want to expand services on the property.

According to the county, the master plan also includes design guidelines to “ensure that future development maintains high-quality architecture that embraces and complements Camp Lockett’s cultural and historical context.”

Alpine resident Sharon Haven, a consultant to the Camp Lockett Interest Group, said she was glad to have Jacob’s support on the rezoning.

“This is going to be an amazing project for Campo, and each one of the organizations has risen to the task (of creating) it,” Haven added.

Wednesday’s board meeting was the last official one for Jacob, of District 2; Board Chairman Greg Cox, of District 1; and District 3 Supervisor Kristin Gaspar. Cox and Jacob are leaving due to term limits, while Gaspar lost her re-election bid in November.

Their successors — Nora Vargas (District 1), Joel Anderson (District 2), and Terra Lawson-Reemer (District 3) — will be sworn in early next month.

Before the meeting ended, board Clerk Andrew Potter told the outgoing supervisors that it has been honor to serve under their leadership.

“I wish you the best,” Potter added.

— City News Service

