Rep. Peters Re-Elected as Vice-Chair of Centrist New Democrats Coalition

Rep. Scott Peters was re-elected as vice-chair of policy for the centrist New Democratic Coalition, a caucus that is expected to be influential under the new Biden administration.

“With over 90 members, we prove the base of the Democratic party is far from the ‘socialist’ label it’s often incorrectly assigned,” said Peters, who was re-elected in November to serve a fifth term representing the 52nd District in Congress.

“Our coalition supports the values of most Americans: it’s possible to make capitalism work better for everyone, take meaningful steps to fight climate change recognizing that people continue to drive to work and use gas stoves, fix our immigration laws and then enforce them, and change police culture to root out bad cops without being anti-police,” he said.

With President-elect Joe Biden’s long experience in the Senate, and the likelihood that control of Congress will continue to be split among the two parties, old-fashioned bipartisan deal-making is expected to return to Washington.

The New Democratic Coalition and bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Peters is also a member, are expected to play significant roles in the new political environment.

The Democratic group has outlined centrist positions on a number of divisive issues, including health care, the deficit, affordable housing, international trade, labor laws and tax reform.

“Our focus must remain on passing bills that can earn the support of both chambers and be signed into law by the president,” said Peters. “If the legislation doesn’t make it to his desk, we aren’t supporting the people who count on us to get through the most brutal public health and economic crisis of a lifetime.”

Peters’ covers much of central San Diego County including Poway, Coronado, and large portions of the City of San Diego.

