2 San Diego Assemblymembers Dine with Group at Sacramento Restaurant

Two Assemblymembers from San Diego County were spotted dining with a group of legislators at a restaurant in Sacramento on Monday after lawmakers were sworn in at a socially distanced ceremony in the capital.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Tasha Boerner Horvath from Encinitas and Chris Ward from San Diego joined Adrin Nazarian from West Toluca Lake, Chad Mayes from Rancho Mirage and Mark Levine from Marin County in the outside dining area of Maydoon, a Persian restaurant in Sacramento’s Midtown neighborhood.

All of the legislators are Democrats except Mayes, a Republican turned Independent.

The 13-county Sacramento region has not yet come under a new shutdown order, so both indoor and outdoor dining is allowed, but current California health orders prohibit gatherings involving members of more than three households.

Gov. Gavin Newsom came under fire for attending a dinner at The French Laundry, an exclusive restaurant in Napa County. He later apologized.

Neither Boerner Horvath or Ward immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

