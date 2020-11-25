Anderson Leads in Supervisors Race with 7,000 Ballots Left to Count

Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson had his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus cut by one vote to 283 Wednesday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Vaus led by as many as 1,245 votes on election night before Anderson chipped away and eventually took the lead. Before Wednesday’s update, Vaus trailed by 284 votes.

About 7,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

The next update will be announced after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Vu said.

Anderson leads Vaus 145,044-144,761, or 50.05%-49.95%, according to figures released Wednesday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

