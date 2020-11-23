HUD Awards San Diego Housing Commission 100 Federal Rental Housing Vouchers

Share This Article:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Monday awarded 100 federal rental housing vouchers to the San Diego Housing Commission, valued at nearly $1.3 million.

HUD’s Mainstream Voucher program is intended to help pay rent for households with low incomes or experiencing homelessness that include adults between the ages of 18 and 61 who have disabilities.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allowed HUD to allocate additional vouchers to public housing authorities “to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus in their communities.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of having a home you can afford, especially for vulnerable populations, including adults with disabilities,” said Richard Gentry, the Housing Commission’s president and CEO. “These additional housing vouchers will provide essential rental assistance for these households.”

The vouchers awarded to the SDHC have an estimated annual value of up to $1,291,128. Previously, HUD awarded 108 Mainstream Vouchers to the commission in the past two years.

With Mainstream Vouchers, the household pays a predetermined portion of their income toward their rent. SDHC pays the remainder of the rent directly to the landlord on their behalf, up to the applicable payment standard. The payment standard is the maximum subsidy payment a voucher would pay for a rental housing unit, based on the number of bedrooms approved for the family’s size and the community to which the family moves.

SDHC helps pay rent for more than 16,000 low-income households in San Diego.

In the 2020 fiscal year, SDHC has paid more than $166 million in rental assistance to more than 5,800 participating landlords on behalf of the households in its federal rental assistance program.

–City News Service

