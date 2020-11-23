Gov. Newsom and Family Quarantine After Exposure to CHP Officer with COVID

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that his family will self-quarantine for two weeks after three of his children were assisted by a California Highway Patrol officer who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The CHP provides security for the governor, his wife and their four children, who range in age from 4 to 11.

Newsom’s office said the family learned about the exposure Friday night and were tested Sunday morning. The results came back negative and they will continue to get tested regularly.

“Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today. However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days,” the governor said in a tweet late Sunday.

Newsom said neither he or his wife came in contact with the officer, adding that “we are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic.”

Last week the governor’s office said one of his children was potentially exposed to a Sacramento private school classmate who had tested positive.

Newsom has also been under criticism for attending a dinner with 12 people at the ritzy French Laundry restaurant in Napa County.

