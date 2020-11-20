New Rep. Sara Jacobs Appointed to Key Democratic Leadership Committee

Share This Article:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday appointed Congresswoman-elect Sara Jacobs as the freshman representative to the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

The powerful panel, which recommends other committee assignments to the Democratic caucus and helps shape the House policy agenda, is chaired by Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois and Reps. Barbara Lee and Eric Swalwell of northern California.

In her new role, Jacobs will serve as an advocate for the congressional class of 2020 to ensure new members are well-positioned to be effective representatives for their districts in Congress.

“I am honored by the faith Speaker Pelosi and my new colleagues have put in me. The 117th Congress was elected amid a national crisis and is tasked with the solemn responsibility of leading our country into recovery,” Jacobs said.

“I take that responsibility seriously, and am grateful for the opportunity to do my part to support this caucus and this Congress as we commit ourselves to the work ahead,” she added.

Jacobs, a former Obama administration advisor, was elected to the 53rd District seat on Nov. 3 to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis.

