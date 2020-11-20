Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson had his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus cut by seven votes to 284 Friday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Anderson leads Vaus 144,992-144,708, or 50.05%-49.95%, according to figures released Friday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Vaus led by as many as 1,245 votes on election night before Anderson chipped away and eventually took the lead. Friday was the first time since Anderson took the lead that Vaus pulled closer.

About 7,500 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

The next update is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday was the final day vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day could be received and counted.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos. It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

Anderson Maintains Lead, but Vaus Inches Closer in Supervisors Race was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: