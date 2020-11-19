Mayor Faulconer ‘Seriously Considering’ Run For Governor As He Aims Barbs at Newsom

Share This Article:

Outgoing San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer told Politico.com Thursday that he is “seriously considering” a run for governor, while criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the pandemic.

Faulconer told Politico that Californians “have had it” over Newsom’s approach to COVID-19.

“We need leadership – right now,” he said.

Faulconer, a moderate Republican, runs counter to the wing of the party that embraces President Donald Trump. As California’s registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly two-to-one, Faulconer, Politico notes, “is often viewed as the most viable Republican for statewide office in solidly blue California.”

Though the site reports that Faulconer has yet to establish an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run, he has seized on rising frustration with Newsom.

Opponents are pursuing a recall campaign against the governor, in office since 2019, and the governor’s own recent missteps – he attended a gathering that exceeded the state’s recommendations on pandemic safety – attracted wide criticism.

Faulconer told Politico that “I am seeing and hearing more frustration than ever before with the governor’s hypocrisy.” He also noted the frustration of the business community with fluctuating COVID-19 related restrictions, which are set to expand on Saturday.

The mayor will leave office next month due to term limits, giving way for incoming mayor Todd Gloria. The next governor’s race is in 2022.

– Staff reports

