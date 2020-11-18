Supervisors Approve Air Quality Strategies for Portside Communities

Share This Article:

The county Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved a set of strategies, as part of an air pollution reduction plan for portside communities.

Board Chairman Greg Cox said the policies are based on environmental justice, and to help neighborhoods such as Barrio Logan, Logan Heights, Sherman Heights, along with National City, which are burdened by more air pollution.

As part of the county Air Pollution Control District (APCD) agenda, the board voted for:

Developing a plan to quantify health risks posed by air pollution sources

Developing a program to provide residential air purifiers and monitors for up to 1,000 residences, as part of the 2020-21 operational plan

Identifying the types of air quality projects that will receive priority for state funding by working with California Air Resources Board

Developing a plan to enhance community outreach and engagement

Defining APCD rules and procedures in response to major air quality emergencies

The air pollution strategies are in line with Assembly Bill 617, signed into law in 2017 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

The law requires actions to improve air quality in communities disproportionately exposed to air pollution because of environmental, health, and socioeconomic factors.

The Port of San Diego, U.S. Navy, and local shipyards are also committed to strategies to reduce air pollution, according to the county.

— City News Service

