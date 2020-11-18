County Democrats Support Monica Montgomery Steppe for City Council President

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Democratic Party’s central committee voted Tuesday night to support Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe as the next San Diego City Council President.

The councilmember, who married in August and took her new husband’s name, would succeed Councilmember Georgette Gómez, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress.

“We believe that Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe will do a wonderful job. Black lives and Black leadership matter. We encourage councilmembers to stand with our Party and elect her San Diego’s next City Council President,” said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, chair of the local party

Steppe grew up and San Diego, graduated from historic Spelman College in Atlanta, and earned a law degree from the California Western School of Law. She worked as a staff member for Todd Gloria during his stint as interim mayor and then for Mayor Kevin Faulconer before running for office.

A number of organizations representing business, labor, environment, teachers and criminal justice reform advocates are supporting Steppe and have set up a website to advocate for her.

