Anderson’s Lead Over Vaus Grows to 238 in East County Supervisor Race

Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson has a 238-vote lead Monday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Anderson added 51 votes to his lead in Sunday’s count, according to figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Anderson leads Vaus 144,712-144,474, or 50.04%-49.96%.

Approximately 11,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

The next update is scheduled to be released after 5 p.m. Monday.

Anderson led by 187 votes entering Sunday’s count. He was 156 votes ahead entering Saturday’s count, 135 ahead entering Friday’s, 85 ahead entering Thursday’s and seven ahead entering Wednesday’s.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes Nov. 4 but his lead shrank to 111 through Monday’s count.

Anderson has pledged that if elected, he would “work to improve our roads, support attainable housing and promote career opportunities.”

“If our family members can find housing and work, maybe we won’t have to travel to Phoenix to visit our grandchildren,” Anderson said.

Vaus said if elected, his priorities as supervisor would be the same as his priorities as Poway’s mayor, “Keeping us safe from crime and fire, maintaining infrastructure, protecting and expanding open space, encouraging development of new housing and being accessible.”

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

Anderson’s Lead Over Vaus Grows to 238 in East County Supervisor Race was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: