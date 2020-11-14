Waterfront Rally to Support Trump Draws 2,000; Another Planned Sunday

Share This Article:

A “Stop the Steal” rally Saturday afternoon at Waterfront Park drew a reported 2,000 people in support of President Donald Trump’s election victory claims and a second rally in Poway is planned for Sunday.

The local demonstrations coincide with Saturday’s “Million MAGA March” in Washington and similar events nationwide.

“So much love of country and our president. 2000+ in attendance,” Tony P. Krvaric, the volunteer chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, tweeted Saturday after driving by Waterford Park during the rally. “Law enforcement was there but had little to do as everyone behaved. No looting or destruction. Imagine that. #MAGA is here to stay.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 77.5 million popular votes to Trump’s 72.3 million, and is projected to win 306 electoral votes to 232 for the current president. Trump has disputed the results and filed dozens of lawsuits to no effect.

A flier for the Sunday rally in Poway asks “San Diego Patriots” to “rise up in defense of our Republic. The Communist Left cannot beat President Trump fairly, so they devised numerous illegal tactics to accomplish their nefarious coup,” it states.

The flier also says “riot and violence is not tolerated.” The rally will be held at 14969 Pomerado Road from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

