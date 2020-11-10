Andy Hanau OK’d as City Auditor by San Diego City Council

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve Interim Assistant City Auditor Andy Hanau to become San Diego’s second city auditor and the first to take office since Measure D was passed and the method for approving auditors was changed in March.

Hanau will replace Interim City Auditor Kyle Elser, who took over from Eduardo Luna.

“The office of the city auditor is an award-winning office that excels at its mission to advance an open and accountable city government,” Hanau said. “I am honored by the Audit Committee’s and City Council’s confidence in me, and their confidence in the work our office does to be an independent voice for positive change.”

Councilman Scott Sherman, chairman of the council’s Audit Committee, spearheaded Measure D and has made reforming the process of appointing the city auditor one of his priorities on the council.

“I am confident now more than ever that San Diego will have an effective and independent city auditor that will protect taxpayers for many years after I’m gone,” Sherman said.

“Personally speaking, after working with Andy for several years as chairman of Audit Committee, there is no one I would rather have at the helm. He has proven through past work that he will not bend his ethics or beliefs and will serve as a truly independent city auditor,” he added.

Before Measure D passed, the city’s mayor appointed the position.

According to Sherman, the previous process could have created accountability issues since city auditors would be tasked with conducting oversight of, and holding accountable, the administration that appointed them. Other councilmembers welcomed the intended independent and transparent nature of the auditor’s office.

“As a member of the Audit Committee, I have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Hanau and I know that he will guide the City Auditor’s Office with the continued production of performance audits that will help improve our internal processes and provide transparency to the public about what the city needs to do a better job on,” Councilwoman Vivian Moreno said.

Since 2019, Hanau has served as the interim assistant city auditor. In this role, he oversaw audits, investigations, and strategic initiatives.

–City News Service

