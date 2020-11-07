San Diego Leaders React to Biden’s Projected Win

Share This Article:

As cheering residents lined streets and car horns honked around San Diego County Saturday, leaders reacted to projections by multiple media outlets declaring Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

Cheering crowds lined the sidewalks in Hillcrest and passing cars honked their horns along University Avenue in celebration of Biden’s apparent win.

Celebrations by pedestrians were also seen across from the Waterfront Park Playground near the San Diego County Administration Center on North Harbor Drive and in Cardiff on Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. PST, reports surfaced that Biden would win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Biden issued a statement shortly afterward declaring victory.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden also scheduled an address to the nation for 5 p.m. PST from Wilmington, Delaware, where he was expected to be joined by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump was not conceding, however, promising legal challenges in numerous states where mail-in votes were still being counted after Tuesday, and where Biden had overtaken his lead.

Steve Padilla, Chula Vista City Councilman and coastal commissioner, said on Twitter: “The PEOPLE have spoken. A son of Scranton and a daughter of immigrants together with millions have made history. Our nation and society are at our best when our hearts are about inclusion and not division.”

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher commented on a tweet by CNN’s Jake Tapper, “CNN projects the U.S. presidency for Joe Biden,” by tweeting “Best tweet ever.”

Rep. Juan Vargas tweeted: “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic win. I look forward to working with the new administration. There’s a lot of work ahead of us.”

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, tweeted: “I can’t stop crying.”

Nick Serrano, campaign manager for Todd Gloria, who leads the race to be San Diego’s next mayor with some votes still uncounted, tweeted: “In this election, the history books will show that truth triumphed over lies. Hope defeated fear. Unity won over division. Light conquered the darkness.”

Sara Jacobs, U.S. House candidate for the 53rd District, said: “Today we celebrate and breathe a sigh of relief, but tomorrow we get to work. Because there is so much to do. It won’t be enough to turn back the clock to before Donald Trump. We have to go forward with hope and optimism and the responsibility to make life better for all Americans.”

Tony Krvaric, chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego said, “The election for president will be over when results are duly certified, not when media conglomerates decide. We stand with President Trump in using every avenue to ensure all legal votes are counted so that the American people can have confidence in their elections.”

