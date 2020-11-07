Projection: Joe Biden Elected President, California’s Kamala Harris Vice President

Share This Article:

CNN, Fox and the Wall Street Journal have projected that Joe Biden has clinched the presidency, with California’s Kamala Harris the vice president.

The projection came after new results from Pennsylvania pushed the Biden-Harris ticket over the 0.5% margin that is the threshold for a recount.

Harris, a California Senator and former Attorney General, is the first woman and person of African-American and Asian descent to be vice president. She grew up in Oakland, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India.

Calling Pennsylvania gave the Biden-Harris team 273 electoral voters with 270 needed to win. They also lead in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, statse which would push the total to 306 electoral votes if the leads hold as counting continues.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” said Biden in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the first to congratulate Harris.

“Kamala Harris has spent her life making a difference and now she makes history,” Newsom said. “It’s both fitting and phenomenal that the first woman and first person of color to hold an elected office in the White House will be a favorite daughter of California.”

President Trump continues to dispute the election results, and has vowed legal challenges.

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” he tweeted at 7:36 a.m., a hour before the projections showed Biden the winner.

Although the margins in key states are slim, the Biden-Harris ticket is winning the national popular vote by a wide margin — 74 million to 70 million with votes still being counted.

