Share This Article:

The big news regarding state propositions on Tuesday night was that gig economy Prop. 22 passed, while split-roll Prop. 15 and affirmative action Prop.16 failed.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

But California voters delivered surprising verdicts on a number of other propositions on the long ballot. Here’s the rundown with 72.8% of votes tallied

Prop. 14, which would issue bonds to continue to fund stem cell research, appeared narrowly headed for passage with a 51% yes vote.

Prop. 17, which restores a convicted criminal’s right to vote after a sentence is served, was passing at nearly 60%.

Prop. 18, which would give 17-year-olds the right to vote in primary elections if they were to turn 18 for the general election, was going down with a 55% no vote.

Prop. 19 to let older homeowners carry their property tax basis anywhere in California was winning with a 52% vote.

Prop. 20, an effort to tighten sentences and limit parole for certain crimes, is losing with a 63% no vote.

Prop. 21, a rent-control measure financed by the activist Los Angeles AIDS Healthcare Foundation, is losing big with a 60% no vote.

Prop. 23, a union-funded effort to saddle dialysis clinics with higher costs, was losing big with a 64% no vote.

Prop. 24, a complicated Internet privacy law, was winning with a 56% yes vote.

Finally, the money bail system appears here to stay in California with 55% voting no on the new state law under Prop. 25.

Dialysis, Stem Cells and Bail: How The Other State Propositions Turned Out was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: