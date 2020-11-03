Dialysis, Stem Cells and Bail: How The Other State Propositions Turned Out

Stem cell research center at UC Davis
A stem cell research center at UC Davis. Courtesy California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

The big news regarding state propositions on Tuesday night was that gig economy Prop. 22 passed, while split-roll Prop. 15 and affirmative action Prop.16 failed.

But California voters delivered surprising verdicts on a number of other propositions on the long ballot. Here’s the rundown with 72.8% of votes tallied

Prop. 14, which would issue bonds to continue to fund stem cell research, appeared narrowly headed for passage with a 51% yes vote.

Prop. 17, which restores a convicted criminal’s right to vote after a sentence is served, was passing at nearly 60%.

Prop. 18, which would give 17-year-olds the right to vote in primary elections if they were to turn 18 for the general election, was going down with a 55% no vote.

Prop. 19 to let older homeowners carry their property tax basis anywhere in California was winning with a 52% vote.

Prop. 20, an effort to tighten sentences and limit parole for certain crimes, is losing with a 63% no vote.

Prop. 21, a rent-control measure financed by the activist Los Angeles AIDS Healthcare Foundation, is losing big with a 60% no vote.

Prop. 23, a union-funded effort to saddle dialysis clinics with higher costs, was losing big with a 64% no vote.

Prop. 24, a complicated Internet privacy law, was winning with a 56% yes vote.

Finally, the money bail system appears here to stay in California with 55% voting no on the new state law under Prop. 25.

