Share This Article:

Preliminary election results Tuesday night show California voters split on the split-roll proposition to fund schools and government services with increased business property taxes. With just barely more than half of precincts reporting, Proposition 15 was not clearly winning or losing — 50.4% of votes were yes votes and 49.6% were no votes.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Liberal politicians and public employee unions have long chafed at how the landmark Proposition 13 in 1978 halted regular increases in property taxes. This new proposition is an end-run, allowing commercial and industrial property to be reassessed regularly in order to increase taxes.

The proposition applies to property valued at $3 million or more in an effort to protect small businesses. However, most small businesses rent space in more expensive shopping centers and industrial buildings, whose owners will pass on the increases under typical triple-net leases.

Proponents say the state needs more money for education and government services, while opponents say small businesses already reeling from the pandemic will bear the brunt and residential property will be the next target.

— Staff report

California Voters Divided on Split-Roll Tax on Business Property was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: