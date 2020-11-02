60% of San Diego County Voters Have Already Cast Ballots

Share This Article:

With two more days to vote, 60% of the registered voters in San Diego County have already cast ballots in the presidential general election.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported 1,169,388 votes cast by mail and in person as of 8 a.m. on Monday. That’s 60% of the 1,949,073 registered voters in the county.

Most of the early voting was by mail, with 1,114,627 mail ballots received. An additional 54,761 votes were cast at the polls and the registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa.

Polls are open across the county until 5 p.m. on Monday, and then from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The registrar is projecting total turnout of 80% to 85% of registered voters — the highest level in at least a decade.

