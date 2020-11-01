Mayor Faulconer Reports City Has Repaired 1,700 Miles—Nearly Half of Street Network

Share This Article:

Mayor Kevin Faulconer reported that San Diego has repaired and repaved over 1,700 miles of roadway since 2014 — nearly half of the city’s network of streets.

“When I ran for mayor, there was no issue that San Diegans complained about more than streets, so we have been on a mission over the past six years to bring smooth streets to neighborhoods across the city,” Faulconer said. “We overhauled the repair program to speed up fixes, made record investments in street repair, and are on pace to fix half of all City streets by the end of the year.”

The Mayor and City Councilman Mark Kersey celebrated the milestone during at press conference last week at a freshly paved section of road in Scripps Ranch.

“The robust program we now have in place fixes hundreds of miles annually,” Faulconer said, “and I strongly encourage the next Mayor to keep the pedal to the metal until every San Diegan can experience a freshly paved street outside their front door.”

Taking advantage of reduced traffic amid the pandemic, crews have completed repair work on some of the city’s busiest streets. Those include North Harbor Drive, Fairmont Avenue, Montezuma Road, and a network of streets in Mission Bay that had not seen a major facelift in nearly two decades. Construction on Scripps Poway Parkway is currently underway and anticipated to be completed in December.

“It’s great to see that we have repaved nearly half of the city’s streets, an issue that remains the top request we hear from our residents,” said Kersey, who chairs of the council’s Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

In 2015, Faulconer pledged to fix 1,000 miles of streets in five years and then tripled funding to make it happen. Coupled with the streamlining efforts, the City was able to reach that goal nearly two years ahead of schedule in 2018.

