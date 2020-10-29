Polls to Open Saturday for 4 Days of In-Person Voting Amid Pandemic

Share This Article:

In a COVID-inspired first for a San Diego County election, polls will open on Saturday and remain open through Election Day on Nov. 3.

While voters are encouraged to vote from home using their mail ballot, those who want to vote in person can can do so at their assigned polling place on Saturday, Sunday or Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. as usual.

Due to the pandemic and a predicted high voter turnout, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters is urging citizens to avoid long lines and crowded polling places by voting before Election Day.

There are fewer polling places than in past elections, and the location of your polling place has most likely changed, so check the back of your sample ballot before heading out to vote.

The Registrar is following protocols at polling places to ensure the health and safety of election workers, voters and observers. These include:

Hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the facility

Masks and gloves

Plexiglass barriers and floor markers to ensure social distancing

A defined path of travel throughout the facility

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces

Poll workers wearing gloves, masks and in some cases, face shields

Poll workers undergoing a temperature screening before their shift

Campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a polling place or mail ballot drop-off location remains prohibited. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information advocating for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot.

