The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an effort to increase youth civic engagement and leadership, as part of the “Live Well San Diego” initiative.

The Youth Advisors and Youth Leadership Team will also work to enhance leadership and workforce readiness, provide mentorship opportunities and inform young people about programs and services that may directly impact them, according to the county.

The county will hire two youth advisors. The estimated program costs are $45,653 for this fiscal year and $83,100 in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

County staff members held 35 listening sessions before unveiling the program, which board Chairman Greg Cox said he was very proud to see come to fruition.

“I’ve enjoyed gathering input from youth county wide,” Cox said.

Cox said as a former teacher, his mantra to students was for them to become involved in their school and community. “I know this effort is in good hands moving forward and will impact youth and families for generations to come.”

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said current education curriculum features very little about local government, so the Youth Leadership Team program is needed to educate students on why government matters.

“A lot of adults today don’t even know what a county supervisor does,” Jacob said, adding this program could entice young people to enter public service.

Supervisor Jim Desmond described the program as a long time coming, and one crowning achievement in Cox’s legacy.

Cox and Jacob were barred from running for re-election due to term limits after serving on the board since the 1990s. Their successors will be sworn into office in January.

— City News Service

