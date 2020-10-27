State Launches $21.7M Electric Vehicle Charger Rebate Project in SD County

Share This Article:

A state rebate program aimed at boosting public access to electric vehicle charging stations in San Diego County was announced Tuesday, with $21.7 million in funding available over the next three years for stations at local businesses, multi-unit dwellings and other properties.

The program is part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project, a statewide effort to address regional needs for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Through the program, qualifying properties can apply for rebates to cover charging equipment purchase and installation costs.

Applicants can receive up to $6,000 for a commercial-grade Level 2 EV charger and up to $80,000 for a high-powered DC fast charger.

Officials say Level 2 chargers provide between 15 and 35 miles of electric driving range per hour of charging, while DC fast chargers can power most electric vehicles and provide more than 100 miles of driving range per hour of charging.

Extra funds have been set aside for sites in disadvantaged and low- income communities, as well as multi-family properties. Officials said at least 25% of the project’s funds will be distributed in disadvantaged and low-income communities in the county.

“By providing on-site EV charging, businesses can attract more customers, build customer loyalty and increase their property’s value,” said Andy Hoskinson, the Center for Sustainable Energy’s senior manager for EV initiatives. “Increasing charging accessibility also helps the state reach its ambitious goals to get 5 million EVs on its roads by 2030 and significantly reduce carbon emissions and air pollutants.”

The project is funded primarily by the California Energy Commission, with other funding coming from the San Diego Association of Governments and the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District. The San Diego-based Center for Sustainable Energy is administering the project.

“After sell-out successes in other parts of the state, the Energy Commission is proud to fund this new CALeVIP project and bring the latest EV charging technology to San Diego County,” California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan said. “Working with local partners ensures infrastructure is installed in where it’s needed most to help all Californians take part in our clean energy future.”

Prospective applicants can visit https://calevip.org/ to learn how to take part in the program.

