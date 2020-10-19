U.S. Attorney’s Office Announces Resources for Reporting Election Fraud

Share This Article:

The local U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that one of its prosecutors will oversee efforts to handle complaints of voting rights abuses and election fraud in the Southern District of California, which includes San Diego County.

Assistant U. S. Attorney Christopher P. Tenorio has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the region. Tenorio will oversee local reports of potential election fraud and voting rights violations through Election Day, in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the integrity of the election process, stopping fraud, and making sure votes are not stolen.”

Tenorio will be on duty when the polls are open, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and members of the public can reach him by calling 619- 909-7556 .

Additionally, the FBI will have special agents and an Election Crimes Coordinator available in field offices throughout the country to hear reports of potential fraud and other crimes related to the election. The public can contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.

Any cases of violence or active intimidation should be reported by calling 911, however.

Brewer said, “Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate. It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI or the Civil Rights Division.”

–City News Service

