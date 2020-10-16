Ex-Congressman Duncan Hunter to Serve Prison Sentence in West Texas Camp

Share This Article:

Duncan Hunter’s attorney announced Friday the ex-congressman will serve his federal prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institute La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, according to Roll Call.

The California Republican will report to the federal prison’s adjacent minimum-security satellite camp on Jan. 4, 2021. Hunter, 43, who pleaded guilty last year to a federal conspiracy charge for misusing campaign funds, was sentenced in March to 11 months in federal prison.

Hunter was initially scheduled to begin his time in custody in May, but a San Diego federal judge approved a joint request from the federal government and Duncan Hunter’s attorney to delay his self-surrender date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunter’s wife, Margaret, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge last summer. She was sentenced to eight months home confinement in August due to her cooperation with federal prosecutors.

The Hunters were charged in 2018 in a 60-count indictment, which alleged they used campaign credit cards to spend almost $250,000 on family vacations, restaurant and bar tabs, clothes and other frivolous expenses over the course of several years.

Roll Call reported Alan Ellis, a federal criminal defense lawyer, said Hunter is fortunate because he won’t have to serve time in closer Bureau of Prison facilities, such as MDC Los Angeles, that hosts some inmates who are considered dangerous.

Although it is Bureau of Prisons policy to send a prisoner to a facility within 500 miles of their home, Ellis said he suspects Hunter was sent to Texas to get him away from his “sphere of influence,” Roll Call reported.

— Staff Reports

