San Diego County Superior Court Candidates to Debate on Zoom

The People’s Alliance for Justice and Times of San Diego will co-host an online debate on Tuesday, Oct. 20, by the two candidates for San Diego Superior Court Judge in Office 30.

Tim Nader, an assistant U.S. Attorney, and Paul Starita, a deputy Attorney General, will discuss important issues pertaining to the Superior Court and how communities of color are impacted by the criminal justice system.

The free event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can register online at this link.

Rev. Shane Harris, founder and president of the People’s Alliance, and Chris Jennewein, editor and publisher of Times of San Diego, will moderate the event.

The People’s Alliance for Justice is a national civil rights organization based in San Diego.

