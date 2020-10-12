SD County Registrar Receiving Tens of Thousands of Early-Voter Ballots

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters reported Monday it has received more than 137,000 completed ballots for the November election.

The ballots are in the process of being put through a sorting machine that captures images of voters’ signatures for comparison to ones the registrar has on file, according to the agency.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego-area polling places will be open for four days instead of one, according to county Registrar Michael Vu.

Vu has announced that his office is working with county public health services to ensure the health and safety of election workers and voters.

Personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies will be provided to staffers so they can conduct the election process safely.

The voter registration deadline for the upcoming election is October 19. California residents can check their registration status here.

— City News Service

