Share This Article:

The MiraCosta Community College District has compiled a resource guide to help inform voters in four coastal North County cities about local measures on their ballots this November. Additionally, the list links to the statewide propositions voters will make decisions about next month.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Oceanside voters will find information on three local measures that address term limits for the mayor and city council, rezoning to implement the North River Farms project, and a cannabis business tax. And the Oceanside Unified School District has a bond measure on the ballot asking voters to approve funding for campus modernizations.

Carlsbad voters will take a look at a measure on city council compensation; and voters in both Encinitas and Solana Beach will consider whether to allow the sale of cannabis in their cities.

Other voter resources gathered by the district include information from the state on election cybersecurity, how to volunteer to be a poll worker, and a toolkit from the League of Women Voters of North County San Diego.

The MiraCostan newsletter also reminds residents to register to vote before the Oct. 19 deadline and sign up with the state’s ballot tracker, Where’s My Ballot?

— Staff report

MiraCosta College Creates Resource Guide for North County Voters was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: