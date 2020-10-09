DOJ Appoints 20 New Immigration Judges, Including Two at Otay Mesa

Otay Mesa Detention Center
The Otay Mesa Detention Center. Photo via corecivic.com.

The Department of Justice announced the appointments of 20 new immigration judges Friday, including two at the Otay Mesa Immigration Court.

Samantha Begovich, a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and Colleen M. Glaser-Allen, a judge in the United States Navy, were among the new judges appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Begovich, a UC San Diego graduate, has served with the local DA’s office since 1996 and also served on detail as a special assistant deputy attorney general for Department of Justice in 2015.

Glaser-Allen, appointed as assistant chief immigration judge at Otay Mesa Immigration Court, has served in various military court posts, including chief appellate judge at the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals and chief trial judge of the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary.

— City News Service

