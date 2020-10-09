DOJ Appoints 20 New Immigration Judges, Including Two at Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

The Department of Justice announced the appointments of 20 new immigration judges Friday, including two at the Otay Mesa Immigration Court.

Samantha Begovich, a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and Colleen M. Glaser-Allen, a judge in the United States Navy, were among the new judges appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Begovich, a UC San Diego graduate, has served with the local DA’s office since 1996 and also served on detail as a special assistant deputy attorney general for Department of Justice in 2015.

Glaser-Allen, appointed as assistant chief immigration judge at Otay Mesa Immigration Court, has served in various military court posts, including chief appellate judge at the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals and chief trial judge of the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary.

— City News Service

