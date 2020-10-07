Sports Arena Community Advisory Board Started for Site Redevelopment

Share This Article:

Following its selection by San Diego officials to redevelop the Sports Arena site in the Midway District, Brookfield Properties and ASM Global began the Sports Arena Community Advisory Board Wednesday.

The group is composed of 19 members representing the business, transportation, neighborhood, climate action, military and higher education communities and will actively provide input to help shape the future of the arena property.

“Community participation is a key principle for all projects that we engage with,” said Zach Adams, vice president at Brookfield Properties. “We are excited to collaborate and work in close partnership with the Sports Arena Community Advisory Board throughout the entire process to re-imagine the current Sports Arena property into a special, mixed-use destination.”

The group held its first meeting virtually Wednesday and will continue to meet throughout the planning and development process.

“This property has held a special place for San Diegans, whether attending a game, show or concert over the past 54 years,” said Chuck Steedman, executive vice president at ASM Global. “Today, we are looking forward to crafting a place for many future generations of San Diegans to create new memories.”

The Brookfield Properties and ASM Global team was selected to redevelop the Sports Arena property in August following a public request for proposals process through the city over the last year. The team’s plan envisions a mixed-use district of parks, housing, office space, modern entertainment venue and retail.

“The vision for this property is for a world-class arena, park space and amenities,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in August after the team had been selected. “A new arena has always been a priority of mine, and it’s the right time.”

ASM Global operates 325 venues around the world built by public- private partnerships. A measure on the November ballot would lift the city’s 30- feet coastal height limit in the Midway District, which would give the city and the developers more flexibility during negotiations.

— City News Service

