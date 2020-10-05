San Diego Begins Virtual Open House For 2 Valencia Business Park Proposals

Share This Article:

The city of San Diego began a virtual open house Monday to solicit public input for two potential uses for a vacant lot in the Encanto community.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The city is asking the public to consider two redevelopment proposals for the Valencia Business Park located at Stevens Way and Imperial Avenue.

Located in the federally designated San Diego Promise Zone, the Valencia Business Park has been vacant for more than 20 years. According to the city, the community-focused redevelopment is moving forward and expected to create at least 72 full-time jobs.

“For years, the vision for Southeastern San Diego has included activating the Imperial Avenue Corridor and development of the Valencia Business Park property,” said Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe. “We are energized to take another crucial step in this process and get vital input from our community on this redevelopment, as we see this vision come to fruition.”

The first proposal is a campus for the San Diego American Indian Health Center, described as a “wellness-centered community hub” that would account for 150 healthcare jobs, including 75 new ones.

The other proposal is the San Diego Energy Equity Campus, a community hub site which proposes to provide educational resources to the underserved Southeast San Diego community.

The public can view the proposals and provide feedback by visiting ValenciaBusinessParkInput.org. Public feedback will be collected through Oct. 14.

The San Diego Promise Zone is one of 22 Promise Zones throughout the United States and is one of four located in California. More than 80,000 San Diegans live within the SDPZ, which covers a 6.4-square-mile targeted area from East Village and Barrio Logan east to Encanto.

According to the city, community input received through the open house will directly impact the evaluation of the request for proposals submissions and help determine which plan will proceed negotiation and development

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the surrounding residents, business owners and all community members to voice their preference on the proposals and share their collective vision for the development of this site,” said Christina Bibler, director of the city’s Economic Development Department.

All San Diego residents and business owners are allowed to participate in the virtual open house. The San Diego City Council will ultimately vote on the recommended redevelopment proposal.

–City News Service

San Diego Begins Virtual Open House For 2 Valencia Business Park Proposals was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: