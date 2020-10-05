Riverside Megachurch Pastor Got COVID at Trump Rose Garden Event

Share This Article:

The pastor of a megachurch in Riverside revealed Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the President Trump’s ceremony nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Pastor Greg Laurie of the Harvest Christian Fellowship said he was experiencing fatigue and a change in his sense of taste but otherwise felt well.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. I have been in quarantine since then. My wife Cathe is also in quarantine with me. I am happy to report that all members of my family have tested negative for COVID,” said Laurie in a tweet.

A number of people who attended the packed Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden, including Trump, have since tested positive.

Harvest has 15,000 congregants and church campuses in Riverside, Irvine and Lahaina, Hawaii.

