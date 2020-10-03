San Diego Catholic Bishop Calls for Prayers for President, First Lady

Share This Article:

San Diego Catholic Bishop Robert W. McElroy asked the diocese’s priests to include a prayer this weekend for President Donald Trump and his wife, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know that I join you in praying today for President Trump’s rapid and full recovery,” McElroy said in a message to local priests. “I would ask you to include a prayer for him and the First Lady in the general intercession this weekend.”

The bishop suggested the following prayer be included during services throughout San Diego and Imperial counties on Sunday:

“That Christ our Healer will rapidly restore President and Mrs. Trump to full health, and for all those who are suffering from the COVID virus in these days of pandemic, we pray to the Lord.”

The president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after announcing late Thursday that he had tested positive.

The Reuters news agency said Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from the disease and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning. The report quoted an unnamed source familiar with the President’s health.

