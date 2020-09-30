County Supervisors Rescind Climate Plan, Will Move Forward With New One

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to rescind the Climate Action Plan it adopted in February 2018 and move forward in creating a replacement.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she hopes that the county gets it right with a new version.

“Way too much money has been spent, way too much time wasted,” she said.

Various environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and Environmental Center of San Diego, filed a petition challenging the 2018 plan as violating the California Environmental Quality Act. Golden Door Properties also filed a lawsuit on similar grounds.

On Dec. 24, 2018, a San Diego Superior Court judge agreed, ordering the county to vacate the plan and certification of the supplemental environmental impact report. The judge ruled that the plan didn’t comply with county or state goals for reduced emissions.

The state Court of Appeal later affirmed that Superior Court ruling. However, the appeals court also ruled that the 26 greenhouse gas reduction measures in the Climate Action Plan were compliant with CEQA, and weren’t inconsistent with the county’s General Plan.

The county Planning & Development Services department is now developing a new plan, which should be ready for board review within the next two years, a spokeswoman said.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he was looking forward to a robust debate on forming a new CAP. California is experiencing its worst wildfire season this year and its hottest temperatures, Fletcher said.

“Climate change is real. It is here, and we have to take actions that align with that reality,” Fletcher added. “We have a mandate for change.”

Supervisor Jim Desmond said that while the board’s vote was more or less perfunctory, he’s “willing to work towards a reasonable, rational plan” resulting in cleaner air and water for everyone.

–City News Service

