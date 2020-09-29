Increased COVID Testing Keeps San Diego County in ‘Red Tier’ in Latest State Ranking

Share This Article:

San Diego County will remain in the red tier for COVID-19 cases, with a state-adjusted case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents, the county’s public health officer told the Board of Supervisors during their meeting Tuesday.

County public health officials said the unadjusted weekly case rate was above the California Department of Public Health‘s 7.0 threshold at 7.2. However, because testing levels were above the state median, the county’s case level was adjusted downward.

While it’s not possible to predict what the future holds, the county is exceeding the state’s current testing guidelines, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

Nick Macchione, county Health and Human Services director, said that by next moth, testing capacity is on track to triple to roughly 30,000 tests a week.

Machionne said that along with facilitating the testing needs of schools, improved capacity will help the county stay above the state’s testing median. The county also now has seven community-based organizations working to stop virus spread, Macchione said.

The county’s testing positivity percentage is 3.8%.

“They play a vital role of reaching our hardest-hit communities,” he added. In related news, county parks are slated to reopen this week, the chief administrative officer told the board.

County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer said her department received guidance Monday night, and is now working to get playgrounds open by this weekend. She added the county will also working with other cities on reopening their playgrounds as well.

While the board took no new actions regarding policy, Supervisor Jim Desmond said the colored tier system is flawed, and that every business should be afforded the same opportunity to open up safely.

“We’re not dealing with a widespread pandemic,” Desmond said, adding the county’s hospital cases are low.

“If I look to Sacramento, I wonder, ‘What’s the goal?”‘ Desmond said.

He said the county should not base its economic future on a vaccine. “We need to learn to live with the virus, and win back the public’s trust,” Desmond added.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob praised county health officials, along with residents, for their efforts to combat the spread of the virus. “Hopefully we can keep moving forward,” she added.

San Diego barely avoided the dreaded “purple” tier last week. Since then, both the number of new cases daily and positive rate have trended down.

