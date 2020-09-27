Bry, Gloria Report Big Fundraising Numbers in San Diego Mayor’s Race

Share This Article:

Mayoral candidates Todd Gloria and Barbary Bry both reported big fundraising numbers in the latest quarter, but Gloria has substantially more cash on hand with the election little more than a month away.

Bry, who is currently a member of the City Council, reported raising $358,789 in the period July 1 to Sept. 19 and having $222,293 in cash on hand.

“My campaign’s momentum continues to build, with hundreds of new contributions from individual San Diegans. Unlike my opponent, who is relying on support from politicians and interest groups in Sacramento and nationwide, 95% of my contributions during this reporting period are from residents of San Diego County, and 82% are residents of the city of San Diego,” said Bry.

Gloria, who is currently a state Assemblymember and former city councilman and interim mayor, raised $456,425 during the same period and now has $671,470 cash on hand.

“It’s clear that our campaign is in a strong position and will have the resources necessary to win this November,” said Gloria. “We are ready to take on my opponent’s divisiveness, falsehoods, and her status quo vision for our city.”

Both candidates have raised closed to $2 million since announcing plans to run in January 2019.

